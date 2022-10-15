Some voters may be wondering how they should proceed when faced with the proposed tax freeze for Hunt County senior citizens and disabled residents issue on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
When deciding whether they are in favor of the measure, they can take the time to carefully look over the legal wording of Proposition A, which includes almost 150 words.
Or, they can consider a statement from County Judge Bobby Stovall.
“A ‘For’ vote means that you want the tax freeze to become law,” Stovall said in a press release issued Thursday.
The actual proposition on the ballot reads as follows: “Approve the establishment of a tax limitation allowed by Texas Constitution Article 8, Section 1-b(h), to: 1. create a ceiling of limitation on the Hunt County’s Ad Valorem tax levy of any homestead property of a person who is disabled of sixty-five (65) years of age or older who makes application for and receives a homestead exemption; 2. allow for increases in value on such property to the extent the value is increased by improvements other than repairs and other than improvements made to comply with governmental requirements and except as may be consistent with the transfer of a tax limitation under a law authorized by this subsection; 3. allow for the continuation of this limitation after the person’s death while the homestead property remains the residence homestead of that person’s surviving spouse if the spouse is fifty-five (55) years of age or older at the time of the person’s death; and 4. allow for the transfer by qualified homestead owners of all or a proportionate amount of the limitation to a different residence homestead within Hunt County if such transfer is provided for by the Texas Legislature at the time of the transfer.”
Stovall said the press release was issued due to apparent confusion raised by residents over the wording of the proposition, which, by law has to be phrased in a certain way.
“The Texas Constitution sets the rules for this freeze, and they were not chosen by the county,” Stovall said, adding it is really not a difficult decision.
“If the Proposition passes, and you are the owner of a home with a homestead exemption – which must be filed with the Hunt County Central Appraisal District –your home’s Hunt County property taxes will not increase if the Appraisal District’s records show you are over 65 or are legally disabled,” Stovall said. “That freeze cannot be removed by the county – only the Texas Legislature.”
The complete press release, as well as sample ballots and additional information about the upcoming election are available on the Hunt County web site at www.huntcounty.net or calling the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467.
