With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, many people are looking ahead to Christmas and finding the perfect natural Christmas tree.
Fortunately, Hunt County happens to be a great place to find one.
The county is home to four Christmas tree farms, all of which are members of the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association (TCTGA), an organization of more than 120 Texas farmers that grow, sell and promote Texas-grown Christmas trees.
All of the farms are officially open for the season, with many offering additional holiday activities.
• Kadee Farm, 5054 U.S. Highway 69 South, about seven miles south of Greenville, will be open between 2-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. The lot also includes amenities such as hayrides, a gift shop and petting animals as well as a Walking Trail of Lights which costs $8 per person. Additional information is available at 903-456-4492, via email at kadeefarm@yahoo.com or the website at www.kadeefarm.com
• The 4 Ceesons Christmas Tree Farm, 3233 County Road 2508, Caddo Mills, will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Owner Carolyn Maxwell says she has Virginia Pine, Carolina Sapphires, Leyland Cypress and Blue ice Growing in the fields at the farm, 5 feet to 12 feet.
4 Ceesons can be reached by calling 903-274-6387 via email at carolyn1192email.com or at www.facebook.com/4ceesonsfarm• Right next door, the KaJinFarm, 3221 CR 2508, Caddo Mills, which will be open between 9 a.m. and dark Saturdays and Sundays. Additional information is available at 903-217-2679, email at nelson@kajinfarm.com or the website at www.kajinfarm.com
• The Walls Family Farm, 11051 County Road 2312, about seven miles north of Terrell in Hunt County, is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Walls offers visitors the chances to cut their own Christmas Trees, get some pecans for holiday recipes, has nursery stock and more. Additional information is available at 972-524-9000 or www.facebook.com/WallsFamilyFarm
The Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association recommends the following suggestions to keep a real tree fresh throughout the Christmas season:
• Real trees need water, just like a fresh bouquet of flowers.
• When you bring the tree home, make a fresh cut one-quarter inch or more above the original cut until you reach fresh wood. This removes the sap seal, allowing your tree to absorb water.
• Immediately place the tree in a water-holding tree stand. Trees are very thirsty, so make sure to keep it watered. A Christmas tree may drink one gallon or more of fresh water per day for the first few days, then decrease their intake.
• Check the water supply daily and replenish as needed.
• If storing your Christmas tree outside before decorating, remember to keep it in water and protect it from wind and sun.
• In the house, place the tree away from fireplaces and other heat sources.
• Carefully check all electric light and connections before decorating the tree and home. Do not use lights with worn or frayed cords and never use lighted candles.
• Be sure to turn off all decorations before retiring at night and at any time you leave your home.
