The next session of the Hunt County grand jury, which will investigate the potential issuance of felony indictments for consideration by the 196th District Court, is scheduled to meet Friday.
Starting in July, a grand jury has been active for both the 196th and 354th District Courts, and meets twice a month. The panel for the 354th is set to convene August 26.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
