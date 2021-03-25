There was plenty of blue to go around Tuesday in the Hunt County Commissioners Court.
The commissioners joined representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Hunt County and the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center in wearing commemorative blue “No Excuse For Child Abuse” T-shirts and signing the official proclamation to declare April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in the county.
County Judge Bobby Stovall read from the proclamation, which included some alarming statistics, including how 66,382 cases of child abuse were confirmed in Texas in 2019 and that each day in Texas, 187 children are confirmed victims of child abuse. In Hunt County in 2019, Child Protective Services conducted 672 investigations of child abuse and/or neglect; and worked with, on average, 153 children and their families each month of 2019. In Hunt County, CASA volunteers advocated for 271 children last year, serving 100 percent of the Hunt County children who were placed into the foster care system. CASA for Hunt County volunteers provided more than 3,300 hours and drove more than 11,460 miles in order to serve the children in which they are appointed, saving Hunt County taxpayers about $105,000 with volunteer service.
The 73 Children’s Advocacy Centers in Texas, or CAC, served more than 59,000 children.
Stovall said that CASA for Hunt County, Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center, Hunt County’s Child Protective Services, foster parents, teachers, counselors, attorneys, judges and others work to ensure that children in our community have the opportunity to grow up in safe, loving permanent homes;
Officials with CASA, the CAC and area law enforcement also intend to plant a garden of blue pinwheels and flags around The SPOT park at the corner of Lee and Wesley Streets in Greenville, starting at noon April 9.Those who may want more information can contact the Children’s Advocacy Center 903-454-9999 or visit the agency’s web site at www.ccnetx.org
The CASA office can be reached at 903-450-4410 or by visiting the agency’s web site at www.casaforhuntcounty.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.