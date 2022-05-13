The owners of some of Hunt County’s best gardens will be showing off the efforts of their green thumbs this weekend during the annual Master Gardeners of Hunt County Garden Tour between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
The tour will feature the gardens of private residences ias well as the Heritage Garden in downtown Greenville.
The gardens may be visited in any order. Tickets are $5 each, with children younger than 12 admitted for free.
Tickets can be purchased Steve’s Nursery, 4338 Highway 34 South in the Cash community, the Hunt County Extension Office, 2217 Washington St. in Greenville, and Fuller’s Nursery, 4701 Stonewall St. in Greenville.
This is the 26th year of the Hunt County Master Gardeners program, which is designed to increase the availability of horticultural information and extend horticultural projects throughout the community.
Additional information about the program is available at huntcountymastergardeners.org.
