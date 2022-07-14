Much of Hunt County was fortunate to receive some rainfall this morning, as scattered showers and thunderstorms developed and crossed the area.
But even with the rain, Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning, as does every other surrounding county.
No severe weather was reported, although there were some reports of frequent lightning and small hail. Majors Field, the City of Greenville airport, officially recorded only a fraction of an inch of precipitation, not nearly enough to make a dent in the county’s severe drought conditions, although it was the first measurable rain recorded locally in weeks.
The National Weather Service forecast does not include any more precipitation for Hunt County for the next week, with temperatures to continue to rise into the triple digits each afternoon.
Hunt County’s ban on outdoor burning prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
