On Saturday, May 6, Greenville will be the scene of the second Hunt County Festival of the Arts.
The colorful activities that were part of last year’s inaugural arts festival drew hundreds of people to both downtown Greenville and to the Greenville Sports Park.
“I met a lot of people who were new to the Hunt County area. They wanted to see what we had going on,” event planner Derek Price said of last year’s arts festival.
“I also think a festival like this attracts a different type of crowd from our typical events,” Price added. “There were lots of young, creative people at the festival, both as artists selling their work and people who came to buy art for their homes and meet other creative types.”
This year’s Hunt County Festival of the Arts is to include the following:
• The Color Blaze Fun Run and 5K at 9 a.m. the Greenville Sports Park;
• A juried art show;
• More than 70 vendors and artists selling original items and pieces;
• Food trucks at The Spot;
• Live performances at The Texan Theater, that include a one act play performed by Greenville High School theatre students (11:15 a.m.), music played by students in Greenville ISD's Suzuki Strings program (12:30 p.m.), improvisational theatre by Texas A&M University-Commerce's Cricket City Improv troupe (1:30 p.m.), performances Greenville Family Theater's young actors and singers (2.30 p.m.), and finally contestants from this year's Voice of Hunt County singing contest (3:30 p.m.);
• Musical performances on the main stage by Cole Risner at 11 a.m., Brandon Callies at noon, Remy Reilly at 1:15 p.m., Blues Doctors at 2:30 p.m., Heart of the City at 4 p.m., and headliner Deep Blue Something (who are best known for their 1995 hit song, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”) at 5:30 p.m.
