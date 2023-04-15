There’s only about a week left before the gates officially open for the 2023 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show.
The Fair is scheduled April 21-30 and is celebrating its 56th year. It promises a full lineup of carnival rides, live music, food, creative arts, a kids zone, and more.
The Hunt County Fairgrounds are located at 9800 Jack Finney Blvd., Greenville. Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for kids before 8 p.m. and $20/$10 after 8 each night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon Saturdays and Sundays.
Armbands for all you can ride specials are available each night of the Fair. Details are available at https://www.huntcountyfair.net/p/2023-fair/tickets--deals2
Live music will be offered each night. Kicking off the first night of the Fair will be the Read Southall Band with special guest The Weathered Souls.
The first full day of the event will feature performances by Casey Donahew with special guest Jacob Stelly and an Acoustic Song Swap with local Hunt County artists Michael Summers, Zach Romo and Colton O’Neill.
The music set for Sunday, April 23 will be Fiesta Latina, with Karaoke Night on Monday, April 24.
The evening of April 25 will feature the Hunt County Fair Cornhole Tournament and an Open Mic Night.
On Wednesday, April 26, Dylan Wheeler will take the stage along with The Huser Brothers.
Mike Ryan and special guest Josh Ward will be playing April 27 and on the night of Friday, April 28, Pecos and the Rooftops and special guest Hayden McBride will be performing.
Saturday April 29, which will also be the night of the Junior Livestock Auction, Mark Chesnutt with special guest Cody Wayne will be on stage and there will also be an acoustic song swap with Hunt County artists Lane Hunt, Cody Cresswell and Brendan Lira.
The final day of the fair, April 30, will include the Celebracion del Cinco De Mayo
Those seeking information on the 2023 Fair can contact 903-454-1503 or visit huntcountyfair.net.
