The 2021 Hunt County Fair is only a few days away and with to will be the smell of hot dogs and funnel cakes, thrilling midway rides, live music and a week of livestock shows.
The Fair is set to begin Friday April 23 and continue through May 2.
The first day’s schedule will include the Hunt County Only Junior Heifer Show, starting in the livestock pavilion at noon. The night’s entertainment will feature Casey Donahew, followed by Michael Summers & 30 Miles East on the main stage.
The midway will be up and running and is expected to include thrill rides such as the Kamakaze, Hurricane and Himalaya and an assortment of favorite family rides.
The Livestock Sale of Champions will be featured at the Fair on the night of May 1, while a Cinco de Mayo Celebración will fill out the final day of the Fair on May 2.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for this year’s event, while Fair organizers are also thanking Innovation First and Donaghe Buick GMC. The Creative Arts and inside exhibit buildings will be closed this year.
General admission tickets will be sold online at $10 for adults before 8 p.m. and $20 for adults after 8 p.m., with tickets $5 each for children 6-12.
Those wanting additional information about the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.