The 2021 Hunt County Fair promises visitors a full slate of fun activities, no matter what they may be looking for, including thrilling rides, livestock competitions, fantastic food and live music.
• Wagner’s Carnival is providing the midway for this year’s Fair, which will include thrill ride favorites such as the Kamikaze, Hurricane and Himalaya, as well as assortment of favorite family rides such as the Giant Wheel, Cliffhanger and Monkey Maze.
All-you-care-to-ride armbands are available each day of the Fair and vary between $15 and $30 depending on the day they are purchased.
• One of the biggest attractions at each year’s Fair are the junior livestock shows, with a different competition each day. The heifers, fryers, broilers, goats, swine, lambs and steers raised and demonstrated by youth with ares FFA and 4-H clubs, along with the best agriculture mechanical projects, will be sold to the highest bidder during Saturday night’s Sale of Champions.
• Of course, riding all those rides and catching the livestock shows can work up an appetite and there are a wide variety of options available. Some of the vendors have been offering their wares at the Fair for years, even decades.
“We’ve been doing this since 1979 or 1980,” said Luther Westmoreland, whose family has been operating a venue serving different types of funnel cakes in the avenue which leads to the midway. Westmoreland was as disappointed as everyone else when the 2020 Hunt County Fair was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We sure missed it last year, but we’re going to double up this year,” he said.
• After the scheduled opening night concert of Casey Donahew, with Michael Summers & 30 Miles East, each night of the Fair will also be offering live musical performances.
Saturday night’s lineup includes Kolby Cooper and the Zach Romo Band, while Sunday will include concerts by Grupo Control and Conjunto Prestigio.
Karaoke Night will be featured Monday night while it will be Open Mic Night on Tuesday. Pecos and the Rooftops will start off the night of Wednesday, April 28 followed by Tanner Usrey. Aaron Watson and Randall King will be taking the stage on Thursday, April 29, while Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Dylan Wheeler and Hayden McBride are scheduled to perform on Friday night, April 30.
Tracy Byrd and Cody Wayne will be on stage during the Livestock Sale of Champions on the night of May 1, while a Cinco de Mayo Celebración will fill out the final day of the Fair on May 2.
General admission tickets will be sold online at $10 for adults before 8 p.m. and $20 for adults after 8 p.m., with tickets $5 each for children 6-12.
Those wanting additional information about the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
