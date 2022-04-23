The 2022 Hunt County Fair and Junior Livestock show is officially open for business, and the first weekend has a full schedule of events and concerts on tap.
Saturday’s slate includes the Open Junior Heifer Show, the Youth and Adult Bake and King Arthur Cookie Contest, as well as the Kids Rodeo, with Cody Wayne and Little Texas live on the main stage.
Sunday will feature Kids Crafts and La Reunion Norteña with special guest Sol De La Kumbia performing that night.
Monday is the Junior Market Broiler Show and the Junior Market Goat Show with karaoke on stage.
The Hunt County Fair is hosting its 55th year in 2022 and continues daily through May 1.
Those wanting additional information about the fair can visit huntcountyfair.net, call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
