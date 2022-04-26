The 2022 Hunt County Fair and Junior Livestock Show is going strong, with big crowds turning out so far for events each day and night.
Today’s schedule includes the Junior Market Fryer Show starting at 7 a.m., with the Cornhole Tournament launching at 5 p.m. and the Junior Market Swine Show beginning at 5:30 p.m. Kids Crafts start at 6 p.m.
Some of Hunt County’s amateur singing talent is expected to perform during Open Mic Night on the Main Stage.
Wednesday includes the horticulture contest entries, and the Junior Market Lamb Show starting at 5:30 p.m.
The live musical entertainment includes Kolby Kooper and the Zach Romo Band.
This year’s music lineup is being presented by Freedom Ford by Ed Morse and Freedom Buick GMC by Ed Morse.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 before 8 p.m. and $20 and $10 after 8 p.m.
All-you-care to-ride armbands are $25 each tonight, with $5 off with the donation of two canned goods.
Wednesday is Dollar Day at the Fair, with all rides $1 each and $1 drinks, hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream cones at the carnival food vendors only between 5 and 11 p.m.
The Hunt County Fair is hosting its 55th year in 2022.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for the Hunt County Fair, which continues daily through May 1.
Those wanting additional information about the fair can visit huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
