The 2022 Hunt County Fair and Junior Livestock Show has saved some of its biggest events for the final days of this year’s event, including today’s Sale of Champions.
There are still chances to catch a live show, check on the vendors or spend time on the midway rides.
Also, the Creative Cooking Awards will be handed out Saturday, and a Cinco de Mayo festival will wrap up the Fair on Sunday.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for the Hunt County Fair, which is hosting its 55th year.
Today’s schedule includes the Creative Arts Cooking Contest at 10 a.m., and the Buyer’s Barbecue starting at noon.
The Hunt County Junior Livestock Show Sale of Champions will take over the livestock barn, starting at 1 p.m. today.
Dylan Wheeler and the Read Southhall Band will perform on the main stage starting at 7 p.m.
This year’s music lineup is being presented by Freedom Ford by Ed Morse and Freedom Buick GMC by Ed Morse.
Admission to the Fair is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 before 8 p.m. and $20 and $10 after 8 p.m.
All you care to ride armbands are $35 tonight and $20 Sunday.
