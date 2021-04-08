Hunt County’s next Elections Administrator is scheduled to be officially named this week.
The Hunt County Elections Commission is set to make the appointment during a session starting at 9 a.m. Friday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.
The appointment is the only item on the agenda for the meeting, although there is a possibility the commission may meet in executive session with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray. Should there be any action taken regarding the measure, the commission will return to open session in order to consider the vote.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to make a final vote to confirm the appointment when it meets April 13.
The process of naming a new Elections Administrator began during the March 9 meeting, when the commissioners voted to create the position of Election Administrator in preparation for the May 1 municipal elections. The commissioners also named the first person to the position, at least on an interim basis, and established a new Hunt County Elections Commission.
During the same meeting, the commissioners voted to abolish the position of Joint Elections Administrator.
The reestablished elections commission, consists of the Democratic and Republican Party chairs, County Judge Bobby Stovall, County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzweig and County Tax Assessor Collector Randy Wineinger.
The five-member commission replaces the 20-member Joint Elections Commission named in October 2019, as there will no longer be a Joint Elections Administrator.
The office of Voter Registrar returns to the Hunt County Tax Office, with the remaining duties moving to the County Clerk’s Office.
The commissioners agreed March 9 to hire Shelly Jeannie Ash as an interim Elections Coordinator to continue the preparations for the May election.
Ray said the elections commission would decide who would assume the office of Elections Administrator on a permanent basis, with the Commissioners Court conducting a final ratification.
