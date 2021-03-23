The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to create the position of Election Administrator, in preparation for the May 1 municipal elections.
The commissioners also plan to name the first person to the position and to establish a Hunt County Elections Commission during the regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.
The meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
During the March 9 meeting, the commissioners voted to abolish the position of Joint Elections Administrator and also approved a separation agreement for current Joint Elections Administrator Jose Martinez.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray noted by removing the position, the commissioners were obligated to return the office of Voter Registrar to the Hunt County Tax Office, with the remaining duties moving to the County Clerk’s Office.
Martinez was appointed to the position in July 2018 to succeed Mina Cook. who was appointed as the county’s first administrator in September 2003.
Ray said Martinez has agreed to stay until the end of May and assist with the changeover and the lead up to the May 1 elections.
The commissioners agreed March 9 to hire Shelly Ash as Elections Coordinator to work with Cook and the County Clerk to continue the preparations for the May election.
April 1 is the last day to register to vote for the May 1 elections. Early voting is scheduled April 19-27.
