Many Hunt County government and business leaders are visiting with state officials this week to provide local views on major issues.
Hunt County Days 2023 began Wednesday and is scheduled to resume in Austin today.
A total of 11 subcommittees were established through the Greenville Chamber of Commerce during the summer of 2022 to develop positions on issues and present them to lawmakers assembling for the 88th legislative session.
Those attending Hunt County Days were expected to meet with state Sen. Angela Paxton and state Rep. Bryan Slaton to discuss the position statements on issues including education, health care, taxation, tourism, technology, infrastructure, utilities, transportation and economic development.
It has been four years since the event was held in Austin.
In 2021, Hunt County Days was celebrated in Greenville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members, however, still met with Slaton and state Sen. Bob Hall during a session at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.