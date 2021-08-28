Hunt County’s toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, as health officials are reporting the deadliest week in months as a result of the virus.
The local hospital remains filled to capacity, with the number of COVID-19 patients not having decreased during the past week. Almost all of the patients in the hospital and on ventilators in the ICU had not been vaccinated against the virus.
The Greenville Independent School District reported a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases among the district’s staff members.
The head of the Hunt County Health Department is urging residents not to take medications to treat COVID-19 without first checking with their doctor.
• In the latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Thursday afternoon, Hunt County had recorded 194 deaths attributed to COVID-19, two more than on Wednesday and five more than on Aug. 20. The county has recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8. Hunt County had 410 active cases of the virus reported Thursday and 7,446 estimated cumulative recoveries.
• Richard Carter, CEO of Hunt Regional Healthcare, reported Friday that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville was holding steady with 66 total COVID positive patients.
“Sixty-four of these patients are unvaccinated,” he said. “We currently have 24 COVID positive patients in our 16 bed ICU with 19 of these on ventilators. The average age of our COVID patients is 58.”
Carter said the ICU at the hospital has been converted to accommodate two patients in each room for a maximum of 32 ICU patients.
“All 32 beds are full,” Carter said. “In addition we are utilizing two patient beds in the Cath Lab for additional ICU patients. We do not have any patients holding in the ERs today who need to be admitted – which is a positive sign that we will take – knowing that this could change any minute.”
Hunt Regional Medical Center was at 100% occupancy Friday with 156 patients, with 44% of the patients COVID positive.
Carter said any patients needing a higher level of care than available at Hunt Regional Medical Center are being transferred outside of the area, with some transferred outside the state.
“Currently we have 58 agency and state-supplied nursing and respiratory therapy staff,” he said. “Another 15 state-supplied nurses are expected on Aug.30. An additional 10 ventilators are also expected from the state. All equipment and staffing from the Emergency Medical Center in Commerce are still needed to provide patient care at Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Carter said the reopening of the Commerce Emergency Medical Center, which had been expected at the ed of August, might have to be postponed.
“We are evaluating this on a daily basis and will inform the citizens of Commerce as quickly as possible when a target reopening date has been determined,” Carter said.
“Over the past 18 months, almost 56,000 Texas residents have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Carter said. “As of Aug. 25, more Texas hospitals were reporting a shortage of ICU beds than at any other time since the pandemic began, with more than 93% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients unvaccinated, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. You can help by diligently wearing a mask and I also hope, if you are unvaccinated, that you will reconsider.”
• The latest COVID-19 count from the Greenville ISD, for the week ending Aug. 22, was released Friday. In the report, a total of 14 cases were reported across the district, all staff members, compared to four students and four staff, one week earlier.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is compiling the reports from all of the campuses across the state at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/
• A Hunt County official said he’s been receiving multiple calls this week from area residents inquiring about a possible treatment for COVID-19. But Richard Hill, the director of the Hunt County Health department, does not believe individuals should take ivermectin or similar medications, at least not without checking with their health professional.
“That is a drug that is not even recommended for human consumption,” he said.
The FDA recently issued a notice, indicating it does not approve ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. The notice said Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.
The FDA said Ivermectin is not an anti-viral and that taking large doses of the drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.
Hill, who also serves as the Hunt County Fire Marshal and the Hunt County Director of Homeland Security/Emergency Management, said people should think twice before using the drug.
“Before taking it for treating or helping with COVID-19, you need to check with your medical professional or your doctor,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.