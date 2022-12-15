Cossacks Christmas toy drive 2021

The Hunt County Cossacks Motorcycle Club assisted more than 150 families with the inaugural Christmas toy drive in 2021. The club is hosting another giveaway Saturday in Greenville.

Santa is expected to arrive in Greenville on two wheels this weekend and he’s bringing lots of presents.

The Hunt County Cossacks, a group of local motorcycle enthusiasts, are hosting their second annual Christmas toy giveaway.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon in the parking lot of Staples at the Promenade Shopping Center, 6834 Wesley St., and will last until all the toys are gone.

During the 2021 inaugural event, more than 150 families in need were able to receive toys for Christmas.

Donations are still being accepted. Those interested in assisting the giveaway or who may want additional information can call Jim at 903-441-2688 or Tammie at 903-458-1285.

