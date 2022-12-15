Santa is expected to arrive in Greenville on two wheels this weekend and he’s bringing lots of presents.
The Hunt County Cossacks, a group of local motorcycle enthusiasts, are hosting their second annual Christmas toy giveaway.
The event is scheduled to begin at noon in the parking lot of Staples at the Promenade Shopping Center, 6834 Wesley St., and will last until all the toys are gone.
During the 2021 inaugural event, more than 150 families in need were able to receive toys for Christmas.
Donations are still being accepted. Those interested in assisting the giveaway or who may want additional information can call Jim at 903-441-2688 or Tammie at 903-458-1285.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.