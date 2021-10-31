CORRECTION: Although the Hunt County Commissioners will be meeting Tuesday morning in the Greenville City Council Chambers, the session will not involve redistricting for the city council districts.
The Hunt County Commissioners intend to meet in the coming week to consider plans for redrawing the borders of the county precincts.
But first, the Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to consider measures renewing 911 service through the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTOG) and allowing jail trustees to assist the City of Greenville.
The commissioners are scheduled to convene in two separate sessions, the first meeting is set for 10 a.m. Monday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. and also will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners are also set to meet in a special session at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Greenville City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street in Greenville.
* During Monday’s meeting the commissioners are set to consider approving an interlocal agreement with the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District for Regional 9-1-1 Service
As a result of the 2015 legislative session, the Texas Health and Safety Code was amended to permit Council of Governments/Regional Planning Commissions to establish Regional Emergency Communications Districts, to allow for the creation of a board and a governing body on a local level within the council of governments.
Texans are charged 50 cents on each month’s phone bills to pay for 9-1-1 services. The money is sent to the state until such time as the Texas Legislature appropriates all or part of the funds collected to the Texas Commission on State Emergency Communications, which then allocates the funds to councils of governments.
• The commissioners are also scheduled Monday to meet with City of Greenville Engineering Superintendent Bret Jameson concerning an interlocal agreement for trustees from the Hunt County Detention Center helping the City of Greenville.
• During Tuesday’s special session, the commissioners are scheduled to receive and provide information from consultant Eric Magee with Allison, Bass & Magee on evaluating demographics, taking action to establish criteria for redistricting and to take possible action regarding redistricting of Hunt County precinct boundaries.
The redistricting is mandated due to the growth in the county and changes within and between each of the existing county precincts. The results of the 2020 Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to allow candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
