The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to purchase a site for a new criminal justice center.
In addition, commissioners voted to acquire a former local landmark next door for additional space.
At the close of an executive session, County Judge Bobby Stovall offered two motions, including closing on the purchase of a 60-acre site known as the Martin Tract and the awarding of an additional $300,000 in earnest money to buy the former Mary of Puddin Hill location.
The purchase of the Martin Tract would be paid for from funds in the capital improvements account in the county budget, with the funds for the Puddin Hill site to come from federal American Rescue Plan funding.
Both purchases would be contingent on surveys and appraisals and an investigation of a potential drainage issue at the Puddin Hill site.
Both motions passed on unanimous votes.
Stovall also offered a motion for the Purchasing Department to seek Requests for Proposals (RFP) from architectural firms.
“For both of the properties,” Stovall said, with preliminary designs for the Martin Tract to hold the future jail. “And for the retrofitting of the buildings known as Puddin Hill to be occupied as Hunt County offices.”
Stovall said the RFP(s) would be reviewed and evaluated by a committee that is yet to be appointed.
The motion also passed by the unanimous vote of the commissioners.
“All of the property is on Interstate 30 at Division Street,” Stovall said, adding it is adjacent to a tract of land the City of Greenville recently purchased where it intends to build a new wastewater treatment facility.
The status of the Hunt County Detention Center is one of the biggest issues facing the county. Plans to take another stab at building a new jail began almost immediately after the previous measure was defeated by a narrow margin of county voters in November 2021.
During the State of the County address in March, Stovall said the problems with the building continue to worsen, including cracks throughout the ceilings, walls and doors, constant sewer stoppages and water leaks. Some of the cell doors don’t operate and sensors in others cannot determine if there is an inmate inside or not.
A 10-member board, two members appointed by Stovall and two from each commissioner, has been working on the next steps, even as stop gap and cosmetic measures are performed.
Still to be determined is when or if the county intends to consider another bond package to pay for the proposed project.
Mary of Puddin Hill was once synonymous with Greenville. The company was known not only for its legendary fruitcake but also as a popular tourist attraction.
The local store and bakery was closed in 2014, although the business continued in Palestine and maintained an online presence at www.puddinhill.com.
According to the Texas Historical Commission, the company had a local history dating back 175 years, beginning in 1839, when James and Mary Horton came to the Blackland Prairie of Northeast Texas, arriving on a rainy day.
Mary Horton was said to have had difficulty walking up a hill through the mud, which she said was as thick as pudding. Thus, Mary Horton became the first Mary of Puddin Hill.
Horton’s recipe for pecan fruitcake was passed down through the family and made the company famous.
Luanne Dickens, owner of Greenville Floral & Gifts, decided to bring the business back to town. She obtained licensing rights to open a store under the Mary of Puddin Hill name, including the famous Mary Puddin Hill fruitcake, in downtown Greenville in November 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.