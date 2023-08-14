Due to the increased potential for wildfires brought on by drought conditions and exceptionally hot weather, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall ordered a burn ban Monday.
The current ban only lasts until Monday, Aug. 21, because seven days is the longest the judge can call a burn ban without approval from the county commissioners court. Commissioners do, however, plan to vote on formally calling a burn ban on Tuesday, Aug. 22. If the commissioners approve the ban, it will be in effect for 90 days.
A burn ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items throughout Hunt County. Violation of the ban can result in a fine of up to $500. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban damages another person’s property, the individual who started the fire may be investigated for arson.
The ban, however, does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed device designed for cooking, such as a grill or smoker.
The ban also doesn’t prohibit controlled burning for:
• Firefighter training;
• Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations;
• Planting or harvesting of crops, or;
• Burns that are conducted by a certified burn manager.
Those with questions about the burn band can call the Hunt County Office for Homeland Security at 903-408-4282.
