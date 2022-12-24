After a summer and early fall where Hunt County was listed under the highest levels of drought and fire danger possible, enough precipitation has fallen during the past two months to where the county is no longer under drought conditions.
After ending 2021 under a moderate drought, conditions worsened through the spring and early summer, with virtually no measurable precipitation falling in Hunt County and across North Texas.
The drought had reached severe stage as of the start of July, and the Hunt County Commissioners Court voted to order the implementation of a ban on outdoor burning in the county, the first since September of 2019. The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department announced that no burn permits would be issued by the Greenville Fire Marshal during the ban.
Conditions continued to worsen, as temperatures rose into the triple digits during the summer afternoons.
Hunt County and the surrounding area was listed under an extreme drought and eventually under “exceptional” drought conditions, the highest reading possible. Multiple fires were reported to have erupted on many afternoons, usually requiring three or more fire departments to respond.
However, rain began to fall in mid- to late August and drought conditions were alleviated. The county’s burn ban was lifted right after the Labor Day holiday.
Drought conditions, however, returned during the latter part of September, and the county was again reported under a “very high” threat of fire by the Texas A&M University Forest Service through early October, although the burn ban was not repeated.
Since then, enough rain has fallen to where Hunt County and the entire surrounding region are no longer listed under any form of drought and seasonal forecasts do not expect one to develop during the spring.
Counties to the southwest of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex are still listed under severe to extreme drought conditions, with chances of the drought to worsen during the next few months.
