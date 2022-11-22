LONE OAK — On the second weekend after Thanksgiving every year, a huge assortment of camping and recreational vehicles go on display along the shores of Lake Tawakoni.
The 18th annual Turkey Drag, billed as Texas’ largest custom camping car show, is scheduled to return to Wind Point Park, 6553 State Park Road, Lone Oak, on Dec. 2-4.
At least 800 vehicles have been registered for this year’s event.
Spectator admission is $20 per person for the whole weekend, non-camping, with kids 12 and younger will be admitted for free with an accompanying adult.
Awards will be presented to the Top 100 Open Class and the Top 10 Under Construction and Top 5 Classes for Truck, Classic Car, Modern Car SUV and Bike. There will also be more than 20 specialty awards.
Other attractions and activities include a team tug-o-war, a beard contest, a tattoo contest, a cornhole competition, an ugly sweater contest, a vehicle limbo contest with awards for both cars and trucks, kids games, food and merchandise vendors and live music and announcements by DJ Alexx.
Additional information is available online at turkey drag.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.