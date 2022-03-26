Hunt County added more than 400 jobs between January and February, although the unemployment rate held steady as the number of people seeking work rose even faster during the interim.
While the local economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment has not yet dropped to the historic lows seen two years ago, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The latest report revealed Hunt County’s unemployment rate stayed at 4.4% in February, unchanged from January, but well below from the 6.2% unemployment recorded in February 2021.
The 3.4% unemployment reported in February 2020 was the lowest reported for the county during January since at least 1990.
But that was right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit ,and within a few months, Hunt County was reporting skyrocketing unemployment.
A total of 44,390 people were employed in the county during February, representing a decrease of 440 jobs since January and 2,622 more since the same point one year earlier.
February ’s employment was the highest ever reported for the month.
A total of 2,045 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, an increase of 25 people over January, but 713 fewer than in February of last year.
The county’s civilian labor force rose by 465 people between January and February and 1,929 people in the past year.
