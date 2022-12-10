Hundreds of Hunt County seniors will be a little bit more comfortable this winter thanks to the efforts of one local organization.
The Hunt County Senior Service Alliance conducted its annual Warm Drive and raised donations of clothing and money so that more than 300 at-risk senior citizens will be assisted. The campaign provided shoes, socks, pants, sweats and additional clothing.
Volunteers turned out Wednesday afternoon at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Greenville for a packing party to fill the blessing boxes. Each box included a sweatsuit, fall resistant house shoes, socks, a blanket and a flashlight.
The Hunt County Senior Service Alliance is a program through the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and is designed to advocate, educate and develop resources for senior citizens in Hunt County.
