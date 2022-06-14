Hundreds of United States and Texas flags that once flew in the skies over Hunt County were retired with dignity Saturday morning during a ceremony in Greenville.
The United States Flag Code reads “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
The Knights of Columbus, Assembly 2139, Councils 7438, and 16202 (Commerce) conducted its annual US/Texas Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Greenville.
During the event, more than 250 flags were properly disposed of during a solemn service.
Members of several local Boy Scouts and Cub Scout units assisted, while representatives with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, fire and police departments and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office also participated.
