As of Tuesday morning, more than 900 people had cast their votes for the May 24 Democratic and Republican party runoffs.
Early voting for the runoffs is scheduled to continue through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in Greenville.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash reported that as of Tuesday morning, 322 Republican ballots had been cast in person, with another 406 votes submitted by mail. There had been 143 Democratic Party ballots submitted early in person, along with 40 voters submitting by mail.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party, and vice versa. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
Both parties are featuring runoffs for statewide races.
• The Republican Party contest for Texas Attorney General is between Ken Paxton and George W. Bush; the race for Commissioner of the General Land Office is between Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley; and the race for Railroad Commissioner is between Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner.
• The Democratic Party runoff will decide the party’s nominations for Lieutenant Governor between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley; for Attorney General between Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski; and for Commissioner of the General Land Office between Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez.
• The Hunt County Republican Party runoff election includes the contest for County Commissioner Precinct 2 between Randy Strait and David Monroe and four races for Hunt County Republican Party Precinct Chairs.
Additional information about the elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website at or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
