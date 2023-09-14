Bright and early on Saturday, hundreds of cyclists are expected to meet in Greenville and fill the square by the Hunt County Courthouse to begin the 27th annual Cotton Patch Challenge bike ride.
Boasting 10 different routes for road rides that range from six- and 12-mile “leisure” routes to advanced 76- and 100-mile treks, the Cotton Patch Challenge will start at 8 a.m. by the courthouse with check-in starting at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Landon Winery.
In addition to the road rides, the Challenge also includes three off-road “gravel grinder” routes, which range from 31 to 57 miles, and all extend through the Sabine River bottom south of Greenville. Those traveling the gravel grinder routes will start at 7:30 a.m. by Prairie Coffee Company with check-in starting at 6 a.m.
Participants can register the morning of the event and also ahead of time online at www.bikereg.com/cotton-patch-challenge-2023.
To show the riders proper hospitality, the routes will feature eight rest stops providing snacks, bottled water and the encouragement of cheer squads.
The Cotton Patch Challenge is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Greenville, which provides support to multiple area nonprofits, including: Women in Need, CASA, FISH, Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center, Raffa Clinic, Community Seeds, Bras for the Cause, Hope Center, Remember for Me, The Salvation Army, Hunt County Pets Alive, DrugFree Greenville, Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Boy Scouts of America.
