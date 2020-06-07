Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Greenville Sunday afternoon for the latest in a series of peaceful protests which have been conducted across North Texas in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The “We Are George Floyd” event included a march between Market Square and a 90-minute rally at the Hunt County Courthouse.
Greenville City Council Place 6 representative Cedric Dean was the master of ceremonies for the event, which was organized through the efforts of multiple organizations, including the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the NAACP Greenville Branch and the Corporation For Cultural Diversity.
Multiple speakers addressed the crowd during the rally, all of whom urged those in attendance to continue to make their voices heard in the coming elections to honor Floyd’s memory.
“At the end of the day, his voice will not be in vain, said Eric A. Brown, pastor of New Jerusalem Church in Greenville. “Protesting is good, but it doesn’t mean anything unless you go to the polls.”
The speakers covered topics ranging from their own experiences with facia;l discrimination to the need for government reparations for black citizens, to calling for greater diversity among teachers and administration in the Greenville Independent School District, to unsolved crimes involving local minorities, the most recent of which was the arrest in October 2019 of Brandon Gonzales of Greenville involving the shooting deaths of Kevin Berry, 23, of Dallas and Byron Cravens Jr. 23, of Arlington at a local nightclub. A capital murder charge filed against Gonzales was later dismissed and no one else has been arrested in the case.
“That’s why I say enough is enough,” said Kevin Heath, who reminded the audience that there is a Civil Service Commission in place to oversee the Greenville Police Department, a commission which rarely is approached by local residents.
“We are not following up like we’re supposed to,” Heath said.
Dean reminded the audience that there is a time allotted at every city council meeting to allow citizens to speak on whatever issue they wished to address.
“We need to get our power back,” Dean said, also encouraging those on hand to vote for individuals they feel would best represent them and not just a political party. “All issues are local. It comes from the bottom up.”
After the rally the procession marched to Stonewall Street to Washington Street and then back to Market Square before dispersing.
Booths at the rally provided free ice water for the marches, as the temperature climbed to the mid-90s during the event.
Sunday’s rally followed a March for Black Lives which also drew hundreds to downtown Royse City Saturday evening.
* Bridge of Unity — A Prayer Meeting, is scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Park, 800 Walnut Street in Greenville. The program is hosted by Tyler Tyndell, who noted on the event’s Facebook page, ”The intention of this meeting is not to detract from or dismiss ongoing progress being made for racial justice. On the contrary, I believe that people united together in faith and intentional prayer can help usher in Heaven's solution through displaying the life of Jesus and seeking God's heart for this moment in history. We will see change in the political and social sphere when we see change in our hearts.”
