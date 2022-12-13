Several hundred Hunt County families were assisted with everything from toys to furniture, thanks to the Spirit of Giving Hunt County event.
The 11th annual Spirit of Giving Hunt County was conducted Saturday at the Hunt County Fairgrounds and was the largest event organized since before the start of the pandemic.
A line of individuals of all ages wound through the parking lot of the Fairgrounds prior to the gates opening.
Once inside, they found the exhibit buildings filled with donations of toys, furniture, appliances and clothing from Innovation First, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Sphero of Greenville, Brookshire’s, The City of Greenville, United Presbyterian Church — Greenville, and more.
Friendlee Radio.com aired the event live.
Spirit of Giving Hunt County is based on a ministry that began in 2007 by Mike Woods of Paris. The Hunt County event was originally a benefit held in partnership with the Greenville Lions Club, but has been on its own for the past seven years.
