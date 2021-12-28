The housing market in Hunt County continued surging at the end of 2021 with hundreds of additional homes already being planned in the northwest corner of the county.
The latest report from North Texas Real Estate Information Services Inc. indicated that October saw 217 new listings in the county, an increase of 34% from the same point in 2020.
The county’s largest city, Greenville, also is in the midst of a major expansion of its housing stock. Mayor Jerry Ransom said earlier this month that the city had added 450 newly constructed homes in 2021. The city council recently approved re-zoning that will make room for another 612 single-family houses.
Through the end of October there had been 1,910 new listings on the county market, 302 more than at the same point one year earlier, or an increase of almost 19%.
Earlier this month, the Hunt County Commissioners Court approved two preliminary plats for Phases 10 and 11 of the Magnolia development in Josephine, along the Hunt/Collin county line just north of Royse City.
The new phases are predicted to add 400 new residential lots to the development.
“They’ve built a ton of homes already on the Collin County side,” Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said earlier this month. “This phase will be entirely in Hunt County.”
The commissioners approved the plats with one condition, that developer D.R. Horton upgrade the county road that leads from Magnolia to State Highway 6.
“They already own all the land along there, or at least most of it,” Stovall said.
Housing prices are increasing along with the demand for homes.
The average sales price in the county as of the end of October was reported to be $322,852, representing a rise of 29.9% from the same point in 2020.
As of October, there were 304 homes available for sale in Hunt County, representing a 2 months supply of available inventory, according to the NTREIS report.
