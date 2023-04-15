AUSTIN — The Texas House passed its $17.3 billion property tax relief bill Friday, which it boasts is the largest tax cut in the state’s history.
“The purpose of this bill is to lower assessed value caps for real property, extend assessed value caps to all real property, compress school district taxes and provide for an escrow feature,” said state Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas.
House Bill 2 establishes a 5% annual appraisal cap on all property types. It also lowers school district taxes — typically the largest portion of a home owner’s tax bill — by compressing the tax rate by 25 cents by 2025.
The bill will save Texans who own a $350,000 home — the average home price in Texas according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center — $542 in 2024 and $733 in 2025.
In addition, the longer a homeowner stays in the house, the greater the benefit, per the bill.
It passed 139-5.
“Proud of the TX House today for overwhelmingly supporting (HB 2),” House Speaker Dade Phelan said in a Tweet following the vote. “Looking forward to working with the TX Senate on these measures to deliver the largest property tax cut in state history.”
But not all were on board with the bill. State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, said he voted against the bill because he believes it will unfairly benefit wealthier households with higher valued homes while homes with lower appraised values receive little to no benefit at all.
He added that he also believes the legislation actively discourages people from buying new homes, as the cap only applies to existing ownership.
“If people need to move or upgrade to a larger home to meet the needs of a growing family, they would be punished for doing so, and first time home buyers and young families who need this protection the most would not receive it,” Wu said.
He added that the legislation would cripple public schools in the long run with a $12 billion total loss to the Texas public education system by 2025.
"While I wholeheartedly agree that we need meaningful property tax reform to provide relief to all Texans, this bill is not it,” Wu said. “True property tax relief must be equitable and sustainable, and cannot come at the expense of Texas children.”
Appraisal cap versus tax exemption
Addressing rising property taxes has been made a top priority this session by both chambers and state leaders, but they diverge on how to deliver it. While house members favor appraisal caps, senators prefer homestead exemptions.
Those who are against appraisal caps say that they only provide relief in a booming market — like the state is experiencing at the moment. But if an appraisal value does not rise above 5% year over year or even decreases, there will be no relief for property owners.
A poll by Baselice & Associates, a national research organization, found that most Texans prefer tax exemptions over appraisal caps.
“In summary, there was serious concern and hesitation over how appraisal caps in California led to a massive housing shortage, the greatest divide between rich and poor, and huge inequities with owners of similarly valued properties paying dramatically different property taxes,” said pollster Mike Baselice.
Texas Senators, who passed their own property tax relief bill last month, have said they are vehemently against appraisal caps with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stating that they do not work.
“When I came in (to the senate), we focused on appraisal caps 20 years ago. But as a senator, I learned that appraisal caps didn't work, so we had to come up with a better plan,” Patrick said.
The senate version, broken up across three bills, offers $16.5 billion in relief, and instead, includes homestead exemptions, compressed school district tax rates and business-focused tax relief.
The exemption plan raises the school district homestead exemption for the 5.72 million Texas homesteads to $70,000 from $40,000 passed last session.
It also gives homeowners who qualify for the Over-65 Exemption an additional $30,000 exemption, bringing the homestead exemption for older Texans to $100,000.
Senators said their bill will result in $756 in tax savings in the first year and $798 in tax savings in the second year for a home valued at $331,000, and $1,033 in savings in the first year and $1,062 in savings the second year for those who also qualify the over-65/disabled homestead exemption.
“These are eye-popping numbers,” state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, previously said. “I’ve been in the tax business for over 25 years. … I never thought I’d be talking about a set of bills that would save over-65 homestead owners over $1,000 per year. It's an astonishing number.”
What’s next
Lawmakers have roughly six weeks remaining in the regular session to hash out which property tax plan, if any, will move forward.
The property tax bills, like all bills, require majority approval of both chambers before moving to the governor’s desk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.