The City of Greenville and the Greenville Police Department are looking for individuals interested in hosting neighborhood gatherings for National Night Out – Texas.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The goal of National Night Out is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and visits from emergency personnel. In Texas, National Night Out also kicks off the National Crime Prevention Month
Greenville has been holding National Night Out activities for years in neighborhoods. The city has seen everything from potluck dinners and cookouts to bounce houses and carnival games. There has even been a live band at one neighborhood party. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and city officials spend the evening going around to as many of the locations as possible and are there to answer questions, have fun with the kids, and especially eat some food and desserts.
If you are interested in hosting a block party in your neighborhood we would like for you to attend a meeting at the Greenville Police Department, 3000 Lee St., on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the community room. Neighborhood organizers will be able to learn more about the program and sign up to have officers, firefighters, paramedics, and city officials come by. There will also be seasoned organizers at the meeting that will help new organizers with ideas and planning.
For more information, contact Officer James Hamilton by email at jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.