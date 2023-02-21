Hunt Regional Healthcare is offering a special meal this evening in honor of Pancake Day.
Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is the day before Ash Wednesday (the first day of Lent) observed in many Christian countries through participating in confession and absolution. The day is also features the eating of pancakes and. other sweet treats.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is hosting a pancake supper in the cafeteria of the Hunt Regional Medical Center, 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard, in Greenville. The meal will include three pancakes, sausage or bacon and a small drink for $6.50 per person.
