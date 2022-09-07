The Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors is calling for a more than two cent reduction in the district’s property tax rate.
However, because of the rise in Hunt County property values, the directors are actually proposing a tax increase. In fact, the district is proposing the highest possible tax rate that can be adopted without voter approval.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rate is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board Room, 4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd., Greenville.
The board is proposing a tax rate of 20.8956 cents per $100 valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year, a reduction of almost 2.7 cents, or 11.4%, from the current tax rate.
Still, the proposed rate is higher than the “no new revenue” tax rate of 19.90025 cents per $100 valuation. The “no new revenue” rate would raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the district from the same properties as in the current year.
The average homestead taxable value in the district rose from $167,446 in 2021 to $191,567 this year, an increase of $24,121, or 14.41%. The district anticipates receiving an increased tax levy from all properties of just over $2 million, or 10.36%.
Under the district’s proposed rate, the tax on the average homestead would increase $5.40, or 1.37%.
But not everyone will see an increase. The hospital board voted late last month to raise the homestead tax exemption for residents aged 65 and over or disabled.
The property tax exemption was increased from $20,000 to $30,000.
Anyone 65 or older or disabled who already has the current exemption will automatically receive the higher exemption. Those who wish to apply for the exemption would need to speak with the Hunt County Tax Appraisal Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.