The Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) this week lost its contract to provide first-responder services for the Hunt Memorial Hospital District.
The hospital district said Tuesday that the Hunt County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board (EMSAB) recommended canceling funding for the department due to performance issues. The Quinlan VFD was notified of the change, which went into effective Monday.
The Herald-Banner made numerous attempts this week to contact the department, but all messages had gone answered as of Friday afternoon.
The hospital district said that in September 2021, EMSAB and the Hunt County Fire Association, working jointly, reviewed the response rate of the Quinlan VFD and gave the fire department 90 days to show improvement.
The department was re-evaluated on Jan. 1 and provided with an additional 90-day evaluation period. As of April 1, the department had not shown adequate improvement in its response rate to emergency calls, according to the hospital district.
The hospital district is not alone in questioning the department’s performance.
The City of Quinlan canceled its contract with the department in October 2021 due to performance issues. Quinlan arranged for the Cash Volunteer Fire Department to cover calls inside Quinlan’s city limits.
The hospital district sets aside funding each year for 14 first-responder Emergency Medical Services departments in Hunt County. Funding is based on the level of expertise in each department, such as certifications in Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, Emergency Rescue, etc., in additions to call volumes.
The EMSAB group is an oversight body made up of representatives of Hunt Regional Healthcare, American Medical Response, Hunt County Fire Association, Hunt County Emergency Management, and the Greenville Fire Department.
The Hunt County Fire Association is comprised of the 14 chiefs of each of the first-responder Emergency Medical Services departments plus Air Evac and Hunt County Emergency Medical Services.
EMSAB and Hunt County Fire Association arranged with first-responder Emergency Medical Services departments from Cash, Union Valley, Tawakoni South and Tawakoni to take over calls previously covered by the Quinlan VFD outside of the Quinlan city limits.
The Quinlan VFW apparently is also on a short leash with the Hunt County Commissioners Court, which awarded the department a new contract in late January after it had improved its response rate. County Judge Bobbie Stovall said at the time, however, that Quinlan VFD still needed to meet certain conditions.
“We added some red line stuff,” Stovall said in January. Also, he said the new agreement with Quinlan VFD would cover six months rather than the one-year contracts given to the county’s other departments.
Commissioners are expected to review the department’s performance at their April 28 meeting.
