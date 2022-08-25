The Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors took action Tuesday night to increase its property tax homestead exemption for residents aged 65 and older as well as those who are disabled.
“They voted to raise the property tax exemption from the current $20,000 to $30,000,” said Lee Boles, CEO of Hunt Regional Healthcare.
The decision gives seniors a degree of tax relief after home values soared in 2022. Initially, the board had wanted to impose a tax freeze for seniors similar to what the city of Greenville offers. The board had approved a tax freeze measure during its July 26 meeting only to learn later from Brent South, chief appraiser for the Hunt County Central Appraisal District, that the board does not have authority under Texas law to put such a freeze in place.
Since then, the district’s attorneys and financial advisers have looked into what can be done to provide some tax relief to seniors.
“They (board members) wanted to do something, as much as possible, under the law,” Boles said, adding that anyone 65 or older or disabled who already has the $20,000 exemption will automatically receive the higher exemption. Those who wish to apply for the exemption need to speak with the Hunt County Tax Appraisal Office.
