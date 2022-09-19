The public is invited to offer comments Tuesday on the Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors plan for a more than two cent reduction in the district’s property tax rate.
Although the proposed tax rate is lower, it still will generate more revenue for fiscal 2022-23 than what was collected in fiscal 2021-22, according to the district’s budget model. The increase in revenue is due to Hunt County’s soaring property tax values.
The board has scheduled a public hearing concerning the tax rate, which is the highest rate that can be adopted without voter approval. The meeting begins at
5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board Room, 4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd., Greenville.
According to the official notice issued by the hospital district, the board is proposing a tax rate of 20.8956 cents per $100 valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which is a reduction of almost 2.7 cents, or 11.4%, from the current tax rate.
The proposed rate is higher than the No New Revenue tax rate of 19.90025 cents, which is the rate that would raise the same amount of property tax revenue from the same properties as in the current fiscal year.
The average homestead taxable value in the district rose from $167,446 in 2021 to $191,567 this year, an increase of $24,121 or 14.41%. The district anticipates receiving an increased tax levy from all properties of just over $2 million, or 10.36%.
Under the district’s proposed rate, the tax on the average homestead would increase $5.40, or 1.37%.
Still, not everyone will see an increase. The board voted late last month to raise the homestead tax exemption on the district’s property taxes for residents age 65 and older or for those who are disabled.
The property tax exemption was increased from the current $20,000 to $30,000.
Anyone 65 or older or disabled who already has the current exemption will automatically receive the higher exemption. Those who wish to apply for the exemption would need to speak with the Hunt County Tax Appraisal Office.
