The Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors is scheduled to meet today to continue discussions about how to offer a tax break to seniors after learning it did not have authority to approve a property tax freeze for residents aged 65 and over.
“Our attorney has been investigating it,” said Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles.
Time is of the essence. The board must determine a proposed tax rate for the district in the very near future. In fact, it had planned to set the rate this evening in time to officially publish it in the Herald-Banner this week. However, Boles said Monday that might not be possible. The hospital district’s 2021 tax rate is 23.58 cents per $100 valuation.
The board is scheduled to meet for a workshop session at 4 p.m. to discuss the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget and to An “over 65 hospital district tax freeze” item is included under unfinished business as part of the agenda for the board’s regular session, which starts at 5:30 p.m. But Boles does not think the board will be taking any action this evening.
“I believe there will likely be a lot of questions and answers during the meeting,” he said.
The board approved a seniors tax freeze during its July 26 regular session only to learn later from Brent South, chief appraiser for the Hunt County Central Appraisal District, that the board did not have the authority under Texas law offer such a tax break. Since then the district’s attorneys and financial advisers have been looking into what can be done, Boles said.
“It may be the board will want to implement some sort of exemption,” he said, adding that would depend on how such an exemption would impact the district’s bottom line. The district is required to post its tax rate no later than Sept. 31.
