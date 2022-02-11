For three days this winter, local high school students will come face to face with the often fatal consequences of drinking and driving.
They will be witness to a major accident on the campus of Greenville High School, they will hear the announcements over the public address system four times an hour, representing the individuals killed by drunk/drugged drivers every 15 minutes, and attend a memorial assembly for their departed friends and classmates.
Some parents will experience their worst nightmare, being told by law enforcement officers their child has been killed in an accident, or was taken into custody for having caused the fatal crash.
There will be a trial, culminating in the conviction of the driver.
All of the above, fortunately, will be recreations and not actual events. The idea is to instill in students that intoxicated driving can destroy their lives as well as others.
Organizers of the DrugFree Greenville Shattered Dreams program hope the program sends a very real message to the school’s students: that drinking and driving can have some genuinely fatal consequences. The effort is designed to help convince young drivers to make the right decisions.
Students at Greenville High School and Greenville Christian School are expected to be on hand for the accident scene, which will be staged at the high school on the afternoon of Feb. 28.
Shattered Dreams will begin with a real call to 911 dispatch, leading to first responders being sent to the scene. Those arriving will be local police, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department and more. Residents in the area may notice the arrival of ambulances, a Care Flight helicopter and a funeral hearse. The crash scene will be depicted as realistically as possible, with DPS officers conducting the investigation and making an arrest as emergency medical crews and firefighters deal with those who are killed and injured.
Students at the high school will hear obituaries for the students “killed” in the crash, who will spend the night away from their families.
On the morning of March 1, a full memorial service will take place in the Greenville High School gymnasium. Shattered Dreams will conclude March 2 with a mock trial at the Hunt County Courthouse of the individual charged in connection with the accident.
