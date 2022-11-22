By Judy Kramer
Special to the Herald Banner
Community Seeds of Lone Oak is planning its 14th annual Christmas Dinner at the Texas Army National Guard in Greenville on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Prime rib is on the menu and there will be a live band and great decorations.
Funds raised from the event will benefit the poor, homeless and underserved in Hunt, Hopkins and Rains counties. Tickets can be pre-purchased by Nov. 27 at cseeds.org. Cost per dinner is $85.
Community Seeds operates as a clearing house for area churches, to serve the economically disadvantaged in the area with emergency assistance and programs to empower and encourage them to become self-sufficient.
The organization recently opened a coffee shop in Lone Oak, named Sacred Grounds, where all profits are used for Community Seeds benevolence. Drinking a Cappuccino, a smoothie or eating a puff pastry seems sweeter with the knowledge that profits from their sale are used to help others.
The shop is located on the far right of the historic shopping strip at 103 Katy Street, which faces U.S. Hwy 69.
“The organization started in 2009 out of the Ministerial Alliance,” said Bertram Cooper, executive director of Common Seeds. “Wade Lindstrom at the local Methodist Church had the idea, and I made a presentation about how we could serve the community if the old Lone Oak High School building was donated to us. That building, located at 602 College St., is now our main campus for Community Seeds. Our services include resources like a community garden, clothes closet, emergency programs for food, rent and utility assistant, GED classes, vocational training, and service referrals.”
Cooper said the organization also has a 30-acre ranch on Hwy 1571 where a men’s in-residence disciple program is planned with the purpose of changing men’s lives by word of God, hard work and accountability. Some of the men to be helped are recently out of jail, and the program provides them with job skills.
Corporations are helping by providing jobs for the men who are required to have paying jobs to be in the program. This program and other training by Community Seeds are offered to teach people to be resourceful and to create a plan for long-term success.
Contributing a great service to the organization is Cooper’s wife, Mary, who is director of operations at Community Seeds, and is the pastry chef at Sacred Grounds, where she uses skills she learned from her family of chefs. She bakes everything from muffins and cinnamon rolls to pulled pork meat pie, pizza and wings.
“Mary and I opened Sacred Grounds in October 2021, after renovating what I have been told is the oldest building in Lone Oak,” said Cooper. “The shop is housed in two spaces that unofficially date back to 1845, according to hearsay. When we bought the building it was nothing but a shell with no floors — only walls, mud and dirt. However, the bricks on the walls were still intact. Engineers who approved the spaces said the walls were actually three walls thick. The building has stood the test of time. The corner space is used for dining and cooking, and a glass and wooden door separate it from another space that will one day be an office.”
The coffee shop has a dining area with several sitting areas including a large table for six, and a couch located by a window. The Coopers say that they have groups come in to talk while eating or drinking, and others come in for Bible studies. He said that space is for gathering, to be social, or for ministry and that different groups can sit together and agree to disagree.
Cooper said that Sacred Grounds has an incubator kitchen that was paid for by USDA with $40,000 from Greenville Follies. Atmos Energy and the Veatch Foundation have also contributed to Common Seeds. The kitchen allows the shop to produce its own products in a health department-approved space with the professional equipment they need. The kitchen can also be used for job training.
The historical shopping strip has had many businesses since the 1880s. Addie Green, who assists at the Common Seeds main campus, lived in Lone Oak as a child, moved away, then returned years later. She talked about some of the businesses that were previously in the spot where Sacred Grounds is located.
She said that there was a Smart’s Grocery Store, a laundry mat, and remembers that a revival was once held in the space in 1985 where she became a born-again Christian. There is said to have been a movie theater, and also a residence. She also said that at different times the shopping strip had a bank, a café, a Chevrolet car dealership and two gas stations – one an Exxon, and the other a Mobile.
According to Cooper, there is still a cistern located in back of the Sacred Grounds building that was once the source of water for people of Lone Oak. He said that the back of the building used to be the front.
Cooper is a long-time minister who was pastor of Believers Fellowship Baptist Church in Lone Oak before going back to school for his master’s degree and starting Community Seeds. Mary Cooper worked for him during this time recruiting students for Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, Texas.
The couple met when both lived in Las Vegas. She had moved there from Santa Fe, New Mexico, to advance in her hotel management career. She said that she had a choice of three locations to move to and Las Vegas was the only city where she could afford to buy a condominium. Bertram was working for a hotel chain in entertainment where he booked special events.
The Coopers had another business related to oil and filters for rental cars that resulted in their commuting back and forth from Las Vegas to Texas, and they bought a house and became permanent residents of Texas in 2000. They have a grown daughter who still lives in Nevada and works as a photographer.
Hours for the coffee shop are Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
