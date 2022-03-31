Those who served in the Vietnam War were honored Wednesday during events in Greenville and Royse City.
The ceremonies were conducted in commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Kindred Hospice hosted the morning’s event at Wesley United Methodist Church in association with Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, VFW and the Twin Rotors Mission.
The National Junior ROTC from Greenville High School presented the colors and the Hunt County Veterans Honor Guard performed a tribute to each branch of the Armed Services.
Terry Thomas presented an official City of Greenville proclamation in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Gene Toohey, Texas State vice commander of the American Legion, was the guest speaker for the ceremony and noted that the veterans, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, “gave their last full measure of devotion.”
“They all deserve our thanks and admiration,” Toohey said.
Paula Morgan, president and executive officer of the Twin Rotors Mission, presented a salute to all women veterans and their spouses.
The Vietnam veterans and surviving spouses in attendance at the ceremony were invited to receive a commemorative lapel pin.
The Royse City American Legion Post 100 presented a Vietnam War Veteran tribute Wednesday evening at Trinity Baptist Church in Royse City. The post invited all Vietnam Veterans, their families, and surviving spouses to attend the event, designed to honor and remember the men and women who served.
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that designated March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 regardless of location are eligible to receive the commemorative pin.
Roughly 2.7 million American military personnel served during the Vietnam War. A total of 58,220 American service members died during the conflict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.