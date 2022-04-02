WIELAND – A soldier’s life was remembered Saturday, March 26 at the little rural cemetery here.
A bugler played “Taps” and Deon Q. Sanders sang “The Star Spangled Banner.” The Hunt County Honor Guard fired off a gun salute, and several dignitaries issued proclamations in honor of him.
The soldier was Army Cpl. Thomas Edwin Coppinger of Greenville, and the person most responsible for the posthumous commemoration of Edwin Coppinger 100th birthday was a brother he never knew. Just 28 years old, Edwin died on a battlefield in Korea on Sept. 1, 1950.
Although he never knew Edwin (he was born after Edwin died) Don Coppinger of Greenville said Edwin’s sacrifice for his county was reason enough to honor him.
“I thought it was important because he gave his life. Ultimately that was the main reason (for the ceremony). He gave his life for his country. And I know he was honored right here in 1951, he had a similar ceremony. But I just wanted to do it again for his 100th birthday.”
Although he never knew Edwin, Don said he learned much about his brother from his family throughout the years. Edwin, known as Eddie to those close to him, was one of 10 children born to Eula and Thomas Coppinger. After Eula died in 1933, Thomas would go on to have four more children with his second wife, Lois. Don is among those four.
“What I found out about Edwin, what I heard so much, is what a wonderful friend he was to everybody. He loved to talk, he loved to talk and laugh and tell stories and jokes. Everybody just loved him, and made friends all over the world through being in the military.”
Coppinger brothers Kenneth, Gerald, Joseph and Billy also served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Before joining the Army, Edwin had served in the Marine Corps and saw combat during World War II. He re-enlisted in the Army in 1948.
Joseph Hamrick, a columnist for the Herald-Banner and a deacon at Commerce Community Church, gave the main address as close to 100 people listened. Hamrick’s message was that all Americans should honor people like Edwin Coppinger, people who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country so that future generations of Americans could enjoy the fruits of liberty. Today’s Americans should honor their war dead by leading good lives filled with purpose and decency, and lives filled with vigilance.
“I believe by leading both decent and vigilant lives, we honor and, in some manner, become worthy of his sacrifice. God has blessed this nation with the great freedoms we enjoy. We are free to lead any lives we choose. But with such freedom comes a great responsibility. A responsibility to use, not abuse, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” said Hamrick.
Later in his address, Hamrick said: “Our nation was founded on the principle that all men were created equal and endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights. We are not required to know these rights, but if we do not want to lose them, we must not only know these inalienable rights, we must rightly steward them. This nation, these laws, this order and way of life are fragile, as we have witnessed throughout this nation’s history. It requires vigilance, it requires us to be good stewards at home of these rights won abroad.”
Presenting proclamations in honor of Edwin Coppinger were Greenville City Councilman Tim Kruse, state Rep. Bryan Slaton, a representative for state Sen. Bob Hall, and Erik Simien, a representative for U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon.
Early in the ceremony, Rose Chieffo sang “There is a Reason,” a song composed by Edwin’s sister Margaret Coppinger Mabry. Chieffo gave a rousing rendition of “God Bless America” to conclude the ceremony.
After it ended, Don Coppinger said he was happy with the celebration and the turnout.
“I’m just thrilled that so many came; it’s just great. Lots of friends and relatives.”
