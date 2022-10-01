Fletcher Warren Civic Center and the grounds around it will be something of a “one-stop shop” on Saturday, Oct. 8. There, the public will be able to shop for home and garden supplies, get rid of unwanted old electric devices and parts, give blood, or take their children out to enjoy some games.
Organized by Keep Greenville Beautiful and running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fall 2022 Home and Garden Show is to feature 20-or-so local and regional vendors, many of whom will be showcasing products and services to help with peoples’ gardening, landscaping and building projects.
“We still have room for more vendors if any would like to join us,” said Keep Greenville Greenville executive director Jennifer Pittsinger.
Those who might like to be vendors at the event can call 903-441-1399 or send an email to keepgreenvillebeautifultx@gmail.com.
While the home and garden show is going on, a kid zone will be set up next to the civic center, which is to include bounce houses and a child-friendly axe throwing game, Pittsinger explained.
The kid zone will also be the scene of a pumpkin decorating contest, in which children are encouraged to carve or otherwise decorate pumpkins at home and bring them to the event to be judged.
For the event, Carter Bloodcare will also bring one of their buses to the grounds to collect blood donations. While walk-ons will be welcome at the blood drive, Keep Greenville Beautiful also plans to post a QR code on social media that can be scanned to make an appointment with Carter Bloodcare.
Also starting at 10 a.m., the event will include a drive-through electronics and computer recycling drive, which will run until the truck is filled.
Organized by Commodity Recycling Solutions out of Fort Worth, the kinds of items they’ll be accepting include: desktop computers, laptops, cell phones, entertainment equipment, cables wiring, chargers, rechargeable lithium batteries, monitors, tablets, small household electronic items, table top copiers/printers, fax machines, DVD and VHS players, and gaming consoles.
Items they will not be accepting include tires, paints, mattresses, hazardous chemicals, alkaline batteries, and paper.
The collection of unwanted electronic devices and parts will be conducted in a drive-thru style, and attendees will not need to separate or organize their items in any way.
“After we take the items to our processing facility, they’ll be separated and sent downstream to other recycling facilities that specialize in recycling different kinds of items and materials,” said Commodity Recycling Solutions owner Joan Meeks. “When all is said and done, we expect about 90% of what’s donated to be recycled.”
Those with questions about the recycling component of the event can call or text 817-300-6958.
