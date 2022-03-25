Temperatures are rising, the days are getting longer and the sun is expected to be shining for much of the next week.
Hunt County residents may be considering starting or relaunching garden and planting projects, or may want to rid their homes of unwanted electronics items during spring cleaning.
Keep Greenville Beautiful has scheduled the free Home and Garden Show, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 South Business Highway 69 in Greenville.
A variety of exhibits, displays and demonstrations will be featured and there will also be an opportunity to recycle computers and electronic items.
The show is expected to include booths from Hunt Regional Lab Solutions, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, and author Charlotte Cook, along with bounce houses, axe throwing, as well as a game truck from the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department with life size Jenga and Connect Four and more.
Vendors may rent booth spaces for $60 for single booth or $85 for a double booth. Sponsorships are available, ranging from $250 to $1,500.
Those wanting additional information can contact Keep Greenville Beautiful by phone or test at 903-441-1399 or keepgreenvillebeautiful@gmail.com
The free electronic computer and recycling event will allow for the disposal of televisions, computers, laptops, cell phones, cables, chargers, lithium batteries, monitors, fax machines, DVD and VHS players, games consoles and more.
The event will not collect items such as paint, tires, mattresses or hazardous chemicals.
Additional information on the recycling event is available by calling 817-300-6958.
