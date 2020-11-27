The latest Holiday 2020 Greenville Life magazine is now available at the Herald-Banner offices and locations around Hunt County.
For a list of locations, see Page 4. The magazine can also be found in digital format on our website at heraldbanner.com.
On the cover is one of Santa’s helpers, Bill Salamon. Salamon, along with Steve Knox, Carly Rose and Terry Driggers spend time helping the big guy in the red suit. In this story, the four men discuss their roles each holiday season.
Keeping with the Christmas theme, four Hunt County Christmas tree farms are featured about how they continue to bring holiday spirit each season.
Also, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum is celebrating multicultural Christmas folk art. Included in this year’s display is a collection of nativity scenes representing several different cultures.
Flowing throughout this issue is the photography of Laurie White King, Travis Hairgrove, Brad Kellar and David Claybourn. Claybourn also provided the cover photo.
Together, the content and photography in this issue make it a top-notch product.
“We are always on the lookout for local stories to feature Hunt County residents,” Herald-Banner Dale Gosser said. “Send any of your ideas to dgosser@heraldbanner.com. Happy reading.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.