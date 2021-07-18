One of Greenville’s most beloved residents will celebrate her 103rd birthday today.
Billie Summerlin—who was born on a farm in Floyd, Texas in 1918—is perhaps best known in the community for playing the organ and piano at several different churches in Hunt County, including Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville, and also performing in Sunday programs at Briarcliff Health Center.
“I started playing at the age of 10,” Summerlin said. “I had lessons for about two years, and whenever my teacher would give me new music, after playing it through about three times, I’d have it memorized.”
Even though she describes her family as not being “all that musical,” Summerlin does remember her late husband, Tommy, as having a “beautiful voice.”
Before COVID-19 hit and her organ—which still sits in her room at Colonial Lodge Assisted Living—fell into disrepair, Summerlin continued to play for her fellow residents.
Over the course of her long life, Summerlin is amazed by the many changes she’s experienced.
“I was raised on a farm where we grew cotton and corn, had a little orchard where we grew fruit, and we had a garden and canned vegetables. We also raised cows and pigs,” she said. “There have been so many changes, though. Back then, we had outdoor toilets, no electricity and no television, and my dad didn’t get a car until I was out of the house and married.”
In regard to her 103rd birthday, Summerlin is thankful for the love and care of her family and community, but most of all credits her Christian faith for her long, happy life.
“I’m thankful that God has kept me healthy, because I am healthy—I’m just old,” Summerlin said.
Even though her birthday is today, Summerlin and her family plan to have a consolidated party on Saturday, July 24, when they will celebrate multiple members’ birthdays and graduations.
