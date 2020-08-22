Today, at noon, The Texas Historical Commission will recognize Ebenezer Baptist Church in Wolfe City for being the city’s first African American church.
The dedication ceremony for the placement of a Texas Historical Marker at the site will feature speakers including Reginald Loftin, a descendant of one of the church’s founding members, the Rev. Melva Hill, who is the current pastor at the church, and Carol Taylor, representing the Hunt County Historical Commission.
Services began in the original one-room church building on June 9, 1889, led by the Rev. AC Brown. A later pastor, the Rev. John Williams, was its longest-serving minister, from 1941 to 1997. The church hosts an annual homecoming celebration the second Sunday of June, commemorating its first-ever service.
"Remembering our past is essential to moving forward and creating a sense of pride for all residents of Wolfe City, past, present and future,” Loftin said. “Knowing the history of our area creates a foundation to help us grow and encourage people to visit our beautiful, quaint town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.