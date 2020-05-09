By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
Hunt County residents awoke Friday morning to find widespread damage had resulted from a series of overnight severe thunderstorms which packed hurricane-force winds of 70 mph.
The gusts uprooted trees, tore down electric wires and poles and caused power outages which utility crews were still attempting to restore during the early afternoon.
Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill assessed the damage Friday morning, alongside his department’s David Alexander. As of press time he had already recorded a dozen county roads in Precincts 1, near Celeste, and 2, between Commerce and Wolfe City, that were blocked because of debris.
“We’re talking about big trees and limbs which have fallen, making those roads impassable,” Hill said. “Evidently we had lots of damage both in Greenville and other places. There were no tornadoes or anything like that. It was straight-line winds.”
The storms were associated with a powerful cold front that blew across North Texas from north to south. But even before they arrived, powerful winds of up to 45 mph were being reported at the Majors Field Municipal Airport in Greenville.
The approach of the weather system prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory, which was still in effect as of Friday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms struck Hunt County and the surrounding area just after 3 a.m. and again at around 4 a.m., both packing winds of 60 to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.
By the time they passed at around 7 a.m. Friday, multiple buildings in downtown and central Greenville received damage, including a portion of the wall surrounding the courtyard next to the Texan Theater which was blown into the theater’s parking lot. No injuries were reported.
Hill said Hunt County work crews had been active through the night trying to clear the downed trees.
“That list is going to increase as the day goes by,” Hill said, as homeowners realize the extent of the damage, along with others whose jobs depend on getting from place to place in the county.
“The rural mail carriers will be reporting to the county as they find things,” Hill said.
