Bras For The Cause Hunt County revealed its new wheels Friday, ahead of a kickoff of the countdown to its annual event to raise funds toward promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
“Tubby,” Hunt Regional Healthcare’s new Mobile Mammography Coach, officially arrived at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. Officials with Bras For The Cause Hunt County and the hospital had a chance to look over the vehicle, which came equipped with the latest 3D Mammogram technology and a bone density scanner.
A kickoff event is scheduled next week to present the details of the 2022 Bras For The Cause Hunt County and to unveil “Tubby” to the public.
The party is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Landon Winery in Greenville and will feature tours of the coach, named in memory of beloved local volunteer Tubby Adkisson. Bras For The Cause Hunt County dedicated the funds raised during the 2021 event toward the purchase and equipment of the vehicle.
Bras for the Cause Hunt County is scheduled the evening of Thursday, October 13 in downtown Greenville.
